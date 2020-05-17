Gogebic County reports new COVID-19 case

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) is reporting a new confirmed case of COVID-19 in Gogebic County on Sunday, according to a post on the WUPHD's Facebook Page.

No other information is available at this time.

This brings Gogebic County's number of positive COVID-19 cases up to five, with one death reported, and three recoveries.

U.P. COVID-19 cases are at 102 total, with 15 deaths.

