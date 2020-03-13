Man faces multiple assault, weapons charges after incident in Ironwood

A man is facing domestic assault and weapons charges in Gogebic County after an incident at a home in Ironwood Thursday night.

The Ironwood Public Safety Department reports officers were dispatched to a home at Celia St. around 9 p.m. for a call of a domestic disturbance. The caller reported a man inside the home was armed with a firearm.

The Gogebic-Iron SWAT team was called to the situation, due to its nature.

A SWAT negotiator was able to communicate with the suspect and successfully convince the man to put down the firearm and exit the home.

The suspect was then arrested.

Two female victims were hospitalized as a precaution due to stress. They were not injured. It is unclear if or when they were released.

The suspect is charged with multiple counts of domestic assault and weapons charges. Additional charges may be pending.

No names have been released. The incident remains under investigation.

The Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, the City of Hurley, and the Iron County Sheriff's Department all assisted.