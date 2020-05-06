Gogebic Community College plans to open for Fall 2020 semester

To facilitate student needs, Gogebic Community College has announced plans to open campus for classes for the Fall, 2020 semester which begins on Monday, August 24.

“At this time, GCC is making plans to open our campus in Ironwood, as well as in the Copper Country, to serve students in the classroom,” said Dr. George McNulty, GCC President. “The decision to move forward is to assist current and new students to make their plans for the fall. We will, of course, follow all state and federal guidelines in doing so.”

The college transferred to all distance learning coursework in Mid-March per the Executive Order from the State of Michigan. Instructors have run classes in different distance learning modes including online and Zoom video conferencing.

This upcoming fall, students will have the opportunity to choose the method of delivery that suits their needs best. Distance delivery methods will be offered in many classes to allow students the choice if they are not comfortable being on campus.

“Our Fall class schedule is being amended to reflect which classes will be in the classroom, on-line, and on Zoom video-conferencing,” said David Darrow, Vice President of Academic Services. “It is our goal to assist students to continue their education in the setting they are most comfortable with.”

The college plan also includes re-configuring classrooms to allow more personal space so that students can feel safe in the classroom setting.

Gogebic is keeping all Summer School coursework in distance delivery this year. Summer School begins on June 1. Classes run from four to eight weeks and applications are currently being accepted.

The Summer and Fall course schedules can be viewed on our website at https://gogebic.edu/Academics/courseschedules.html.

For information about Summer and Fall enrollment, please contact the Admissions Office at 906-307-1207 or email admissions@gogebic.edu for more information.