Gogebic Community College holds virtual commencement ceremony

Gogebic Community College held its 86th commencement ceremony virtually on Friday evening.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the commencement ceremony was broadcasted live on YouTube, with students and families watching from the safety of their own homes.

Approximately 200 degrees and certificates were awarded during the virtual ceremony.

This year's commencement address was given by Dr. Maria Sokol, an Anatomy and Physiology Instructor and Accreditation Liaison at GCC and she had some advice for the graduating students.

“Now it’s time for your own success, maybe it’s changing the world or maybe it’s changing your own reality,” said Dr. Sokol. “Either way be grateful for the opportunity to write your own story, that is the gift that education gives us.”

If you missed the ceremony, you can still watch it here .

