Gogebic Community College cancels classes Monday, Tuesday for coronavirus preparation

Gogebic Community College has joined other universities in Upper Michigan to move to an online format over concerns of COVID-19.

All classes and labs will be canceled on Monday, March 16 and Tuesday, March 17 at Gogebic Community College in order to cross over face-to-face classes to the online format.

The college will remain open.

On Wednesday, March 18 classes will resume in an online format with the exception of labs and occupational programs, which will continue to meet as scheduled.

This circumstance will occur through at least Friday, April 17.

Organizers of on-campus group gatherings planned during the months of March and April have been encouraged to cancel, postpone or virtualize their event.

New events will not be scheduled on campus through at least Friday, April 17. Pursuant to CDC guidelines, all high-risk populations are advised to avoid large group gatherings whenever possible.

The Courtside Café and the residential housing will remain open and operational for student use.

Beginning Monday, March 16, The Lindquist Student Conference Center, the College Library, and the Cosmetology Academy Salon will all be closed to the general public until further notice.

Employees will also be limiting college-sponsored travel.

In a release, Dr. George McNulty, the president of Gogebic Community College, says "we must all stay vigilant to help protect each other and our community from the potential effects of this virus. On campus, appropriate social distancing, and enhanced preventative public health and hygiene measures will be expected. Our priority, as always, is the health and safety of our campus community".

More information can be found on the school's website.