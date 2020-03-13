Gogebic Community College moves to online classes due to coronavirus

Gogebic Community College announced Friday that classes will be converting to an online format due to coronavirus.

The following is a statement from Gogebic Community College.

Gogebic Community College is taking the following actions to mitigate the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus. “The health and safety of our community is of utmost importance,” said GCC President, Dr. George McNulty.

Students and the community can check the most up-to-date information on the home page of our website: gogebic.edu.

All classes and labs will be canceled on Monday, March 16, 2020 and Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in order for our faculty and staff to convert to the online class format. College offices will remain open.

On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, classes will resume in an online format with the exception of labs and occupational programs, which will continue to meet as scheduled. Occupational programs include: Cosmetology, Automotive Technology, Mechanical Engineering, Welding, Construction Technology and CDL. This format will occur through at least Friday, April 17, 2020.

The Courtside Café and the residential housing will remain open and operational for student use only. Beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, the Lindquist Student Conference Center, which includes the track and gym, the College Library including computer workstations, and the Cosmetology Academy Salon will all be closed to the general public until further notice.

Organizers of on-campus group gatherings planned during the months of March and April are encouraged to cancel, postpone, or virtualize their event. New events will not be scheduled on campus through April 17, 2020. Pursuant to CDC guidelines, we encourage all high-risk populations to avoid large group gatherings whenever possible.

“The college is taking extra precautions to keep our facilities clean and minimize large gatherings to help protect our faculty, staff and students along with our community from the potential effects of this virus,” said Dr. McNulty. “Our priority is the health and safety of our campus community.”

For questions or concerns, please contact the President’s office at (906) 307-1201 or email: president@gogebic.edu.

