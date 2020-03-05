Coronavirus fears grip markets again; stocks and bond yields slide

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks and bond yields fell sharply Thursday as fears about fallout from the virus outbreak sent more shudders through markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 969 points, or 3.6% wiping out most of its surge of 1,173 points a day earlier.

Treasury yields sank to more record lows as investors plowed money into low-risk investments. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, a benchmark for mortgages, fell to 0.91%.

Markets have been stuck on an up-and-down roller coaster for weeks because of uncertainty about how much damage the outbreak of the new coronavirus will do to the global economy.

That is putting more pressure on companies, with businesses lowering their earnings targets or canceling forecasts altogether as it remains unclear how long the outbreak will remain disruptive.

Global markets turned lower overnight after trading moved west from Asia to Europe.

The losses were widespread, though not as sharp as earlier in the morning.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.