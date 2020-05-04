Global 'Giving Tuesday - Now' takes place May 5

Giving Tuesday is a worldwide day of giving that traditionally takes place during the holiday season.

In response to unprecedented global need due to the coronavirus pandemic, the organization is adding a new event to the calendar.

“Giving Tuesday - Now” is taking place Tuesday, May 5, in communities across the world.

Grow and Lead is organizing an Upper Michigan campaign to raise money for local nonprofits that might have needed to put fundraising on hold during the pandemic.

“There’s been a lot of fundraisers that have had to be cancelled and programming that had to be suspended, so “Giving Tuesday - Now” is a day to support nonprofits worldwide with generosity.” said Victoria Leonhardt, Associate at Grow and Lead.

There are currently 27 U.P. organizations taking part in Giving Tuesday - Now. To find a full list of organizations and learn how to donate, click here.

