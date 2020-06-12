Advertisement

Gladstone woman pleads guilty to embezzlement charge

Jamie Zambon pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000
Jamie Zambon (Delta County Jail image)
(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe, Grace Blair
Published: Jun. 12, 2020 at 1:18 PM EDT
UPDATE: 9/29, 1:19 p.m.

Jamie Zambon pleaded guilty to one felony count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000, according to a clerk from the Delta County circuit court.

Her jury trial is scheduled for April 6-8, 2021.

----------

A woman on probation for embezzling from a Marquette County eye doctor has been arrested again and accused of stealing from another workplace.

Jamie Zambon, formerly Jamie Tasson, was arraigned Friday morning in Delta County District Court. She's charged with one felony count of embezzlement between $1,000 and $20,000.

Drifters Restaurant in Escanaba says Zambon was a manager there. Now living in Gladstone, she had been employed at the restaurant for about two years.

Marquette County Circuit Court says Zambon remains on probation from that case because restitution has not been paid off.

Zambon’s bond has been set at $20,000 cash or surety. Her preliminary examination is scheduled for July 2.

