Gladstone Public Safety giving out free smoke detectors

The Gladstone Public Safety Office is giving out free smoke detectors to anyone living in Gladstone.

To get your smoke detector, go to the office, present your valid ID, and you can receive one smoke detector for every bedroom in your house. The idea began when public safety officers visited the local elementary school for a smoke detector seminar.

“Every year, there’s always a number of kids that tell us they don’t have smoke alarms in their home. So this year we decided to reach out to some of the local business to see if they would donate smoke alarms and then we in turn would give them out to people in the city that might need them,” said Mike Willemsen, Gladstone Public Safety Officer.

Smoke detectors were donated by Meijer and Walmart of Escanaba and the Gladstone Volunteer Fire Department.

The Public Safety Office only has about 10 smoke detectors left.

