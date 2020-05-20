Gladstone High School honors 2020 seniors

Gladstone High School honored their 2020 seniors Wednesday night by lighting up their football field.

Each graduate’s name was announced with music in the background. Every student was represented on a sign in the field. The school turned to the community for help buying those signs and their goal was met in less than two hours.

The principal says he very proud of both the community and this year’s graduates.

“You guys are near and dear to my heart. I started here four years ago when they were freshmen, so they’ve been my leaders throughout the time I’ve been here. They’re the ones that brought that brave pride back into my heart,” said Andrew Jacques, Principal of Gladstone High School.

Two students who have died – Wesley and Hunter – were also honored with a moment of silence. Both students would have graduated this year.

You can watch the event here.