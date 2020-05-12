Gladstone Farmers Market to open Monday

The Gladstone Downtown Development Association (DDA) has a new director for its farmers market.

“I know both ends of it. Since I was a little girl growing up on my parent’s farm, I’ve had a hand in farming. Then getting a little older, I would help market our products from central Wisconsin,” said Samantha Grzybowski, Gladstone Farmers Market Director.

And with the farmers market opening on May 18, organizers are excited for everything to come.

“We will definitely have a whole variety of great, fresh food things. Vegetables, produce, breads, all of those kinds of things,” said Ron Miaso, City of Gladstone DDA/EDC coordinator.

But not everything will be the same.

“In years past, often times we had things like live food demonstrations. Because of COVID-19, the rules say there really isn’t any food preparation that is going to be allowed,” said Miaso.

Live music will also not be a part of this year’s market. Miaso says in previous years, the music helped set the tone of the market.

“It was a fun place for people to mingle and unfortunately the rules now say as much as we like people mingling, mingling isn’t good in COVID-19,” said Miaso.

This year, the coronavirus pandemis has set the tone.

“There’s going to be signage up obviously stating the recommended six feet distance. The vendors are required to be wearing masks and gloves while there and also providing hand sanitizer stations,” said Grzybowski.

But they don’t want fear of the virus to stop people from coming.

“Because we’re taking those steps, please come out and see us. Please come out an enjoy it. We really look forward to seeing you,” said Miaso.

“I still want people to know that definitely come down, get your local grown products,” said Grzybowski.

The farmers market will open on May 18 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. and is located off Delta Avenue right next to the Gladstone Pharmacy.

