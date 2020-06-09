Gladstone Farmer's Market open

The Gladstone Farmer’s Market has been open on Mondays for nearly a month.

“It’s kind of sparse in the beginning. But probably I expect within the next two to three weeks we’re really gonna have an awful lot,” said Ron Miaso, City of Gladstone DDA and EDC Coordinator.

It’s a place where people can get anything from fresh produce to hand made decorations and no two weeks look the same.

“Timing is everything but that’s kinda the fun of coming back to the farmer’s market week after week,” said Miaso.

This year, COVID-19 may have people more concerned about venturing out. But the Gladstone DDA encourages you to not let that stop you.

“All of the vendors here are required to wear masks and they do have gloves.”

They also have signs posted all over the market reminding people to stay six feet apart.

“There’s four basic questions. You know, the kind of questions that all businesses are being asked. Do you have a temperature? Have you been out of the country? Those kinds of things. We have those on laminated cards, and they are posted in various places,” said Miaso.

And now that businesses are allowed to open, there’s more to do on main street than just the farmer’s market.

“They can go within a half a block you can go and get some ice cream at the Dairy Flo. If you so desire you can go over to Main Street Pizza and get a slice there,” said Miaso.

The farmer’s market is open every Monday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.