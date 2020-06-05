Gladstone City Hall reopens Monday

Gladstone City Hall is open to the public beginning Monday, June 8.

Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Reopening details are as follows:

- Masks are required upon entry into building along with adhering to 6 foot social distancing

- Deliveries and mail accepted in front lobby

- The public is encouraged to continue utilizing phone, email and or drop box for city business

- The front lobby is open however, appointments are required for in person meetings with individual staff members. Individuals will be required to complete a self-assessment form prior to entering the brown doors. A separate meeting space has been designated in the Commission Chambers to accommodate these appointments.

- Full COVID-19 plans for City Facilities are available upon request

Contact information for specific offices is below:

City Manager, Eric Buckman 906-428-3181 x 8 ebuckman@gladstonemi.org

City Clerk, Kim Berry 906-428-2311 x 7 kberry@gladstonemi.org

Assessor, Janice Ketcham 906-428-6170 x 5 jketcham@gladstonemi.org

Treasurer, Vicki Schroeder 906-428-3636 x 6 vschroeder@gladstonemi.org

Community Development Director, Renee Barron 906-428-4586 x 4 rbarron@gladstonemi.org

Utility Billing Clerk, Patti LeBombard 906-428-3737 x 2 plebombard@gladstonemi.org

Office Clerk/Accounts Payable Rhonda Bernson 906-428-3636 x 3 rbernson@gladstonemi.org

