Gladstone City Hall reopens Monday

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gladstone City Hall is open to the public beginning Monday, June 8.
Regular hours of operation are Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Reopening details are as follows:
- Masks are required upon entry into building along with adhering to 6 foot social distancing
- Deliveries and mail accepted in front lobby
- The public is encouraged to continue utilizing phone, email and or drop box for city business
- The front lobby is open however, appointments are required for in person meetings with individual staff members. Individuals will be required to complete a self-assessment form prior to entering the brown doors. A separate meeting space has been designated in the Commission Chambers to accommodate these appointments.
- Full COVID-19 plans for City Facilities are available upon request
Contact information for specific offices is below:
City Manager, Eric Buckman 906-428-3181 x 8 ebuckman@gladstonemi.org
City Clerk, Kim Berry 906-428-2311 x 7 kberry@gladstonemi.org
Assessor, Janice Ketcham 906-428-6170 x 5 jketcham@gladstonemi.org
Treasurer, Vicki Schroeder 906-428-3636 x 6 vschroeder@gladstonemi.org
Community Development Director, Renee Barron 906-428-4586 x 4 rbarron@gladstonemi.org
Utility Billing Clerk, Patti LeBombard 906-428-3737 x 2 plebombard@gladstonemi.org
Office Clerk/Accounts Payable Rhonda Bernson 906-428-3636 x 3 rbernson@gladstonemi.org