Girl with special needs missing in Sault Ste. Marie

A girl with special needs is missing in Sault Ste. Marie Wednesday morning.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen around 11:00 p.m. Tuesday in the Washington School-Project Playground area, Chippewa County Central Dispatch said.

Investigators say the girl has Down syndrome and is non-verbal. Her name has not been released.

She was last seen wearing red, black and grey plaid pajamas and may possibly be wearing a light blue jacket and black winter boots.

The girl is about 4'8" and has shoulder-length brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with unlocked buildings, sheds or vehicles on their property is asked to check them for the girl.

If you happen to know where the girl could be, you are asked to contact 911 immediately.

This story will be updated as more information is released.