Girl Scout cookies still available for purchase

Girl Scout cookies are still available to those craving something sweet while indoors.

The Membership Engagement Coordinator says Girl Scouts are in full swing with sales, and would appreciate the support for their organization.

Unfortunately, Girl Scouts will not be selling cookies at local grocery stores or coming door to door due to COVID-19.

But cookies will be available for purchase through the scouts' cookie hotline, which is 1 (800) 246 4171, and by email address at info@gsnwgl.org

The Membership Engagement Coordinator says people can reach either way, and you will be in touch with a local Girl Scout in the UP.

"Girl Scout cookie sales is our number one fundraiser for the year, and locally, that money goes back toward paying for girls' memberships, and helping with our financial aid program,” explained Membership Engagement Coordinator, Sonia Donnelly. “The money that the troops earn goes toward funding community service projects. It also goes towards by patches, badges all of the things that we need to survive and function as girl scouts."

Many troop across the UP are also taking donations for cookies and distributing them safely to local essential places where people are still working.

If anyone is interested in donating cookies, people are encouraged to help.