Gauthier Insurance enacts 'Business Open, Closed Doors' procedure

Gauthier Insurance has enacted a “Business Open – Closed doors” procedure.

What that means is representatives are there to service your insurance needs, especially with payments and claims.

In alignment with the Michigan Executive Order 2019-21, the agency remains open to conduct “minimum basic operations.”

Though, staff will be limited to three people in the office at one time, to allow the agency to can continue to fulfill our industry duties.

The remaining of Gauthier's staff will work from home where they will be able to continue to service policy holders.

Doing Business With Us

While doors are closed to the public you can still do business with the agency. See how to do business and contact the agency in the related documents section of this article.

Billing and Payments

Gauthier Insurance recognizes the stress that COVID-19 has put on our country and especially those whose jobs are directly impacted.

For that, the agency wants customers to know its worked with its insurance companies to help those experiencing financial hardship.

There are several possible options to help accommodate individual client hardships:

• Change the Payment Plan

• Change the Due Date

• Defer Minimum Due

• Payment Extension

Not all of these are offered by all the companies Gauthier Insurance represents. The agency suggests calling in to discuss your individual situation so agents may inquire with the company you are written with.

