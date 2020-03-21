Gas sales at Kassel's Korner remain normal during coronavirus outbreak

Crude oil prices have been declining in response to coronavirus concerns, resulting in lower gas prices across the country.

Kassels Korner in Chocolay Township is selling gas at a prices around 30 cents cheaper than they were at this time last week. Even with a noticeably fewer amount of customers, gas sales at the store have remained steady.

More customers have been paying at the pump in an effort to limit human interaction. They’ve also been stocking up due to uncertainty in what the future holds.

“People are still stocking up on gas, filling up their trucks and getting a couple five gallon barrels in addition just to kind of be prepared if it does happen,” said Tony Filizetti, Manager at Kassel’s Korner.

Staff at Kassels is taking more precautions inside the store, sanitizing surfaces frequently. They have also stocked up on home goods, as grocery stores are quickly selling out of essential goods.