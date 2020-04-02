Garbage companies enforcing new safety measures for community to follow

Local garbage truck companies are sharing a message to people at home about safely disposing trash for their workers to pick up.

Essential businesses like garbage truck companies may still be operating,

but they reassure they're proceeding with caution.

"I want them going home the same way they came to work that morning,” said North Country Disposal Sales Vice President, Ken Ohman.

"It's so hard to get good employees and drivers so we want to keep them safe, and we want to keep their families safe as well,” said Great American Disposal Operations Manager, Darrell Finley.

Garbage truck companies like Great American Disposal are enforcing certain guidelines for people to follow to make sure their workers are safe.

"We do require everybody to have their bags tied,” explained Finley.

“People should place their garbage in a bag and make sure it's tied, otherwise we will not pick it up."

Great American Disposal workers also won't pick up anything torn by animals.

Meanwhile, North Country Disposal is asking people to place trash in an approved 13-gallon household waste bag, instead of Walmart or Target bags.

"Having the household put their garbage in a garbage bag, that's what we want to see,” said Ohman.

North American Disposal is also giving workers an additional five dollars an hour just for hazard pay.

"We're being proactive, and trying to stay ahead of the curve, and doing what we can as a business to help out the community as a whole,” explained Ohman.

The garbage companies don't expect any further policy changes anytime soon.

But for now, they ask people to exercise these safety precautions.