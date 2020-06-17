Gallery Coffee Company coffee now available in stores

Since reopening its doors early in May, Gallery Coffee Company in Munising is expanding on a different aspect of their business.

They are now roasting and distributing coffee beans to stores in Alger and Marquette Counties. All of the coffee beans are roasted in house and delivered to the stores.

Roasting started prior to the coronavirus pandemic, and distribution in the works. However, that was halted following the mandated closures.

“So once we started to open again we just reached back out to the contacts and they were still on board for having us and understanding of the complexity of the situation. It wasn’t a matter of not wanting to get in the store but just that everyone shut down,” said David Bowerman II, General Manager and Coffee Roaster

Gallery Coffee Company can be found in Munising at Bob’s IGA, the Limestone General Store and Hillside Party Store. In Marquette, it’s available at Econo Foods and Super One Foods.