GINCC continues to support businesses during COVID-19 pandemic

The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce continues its efforts to support members and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GINCC Logo

GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson says the organization is currently closed to the public but still assisting members.

Assistance includes guiding members and other businesses to resources with Lake Superior Community Partnership, Small Business Association of Michigan, SBA.

For more information call the GINCC at 906-486-1111.