GINCC brings back Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales in Ishpeming Friday

The Greater Ishpeming Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Crazy Days Sidewalk Sales in downtown Ishpeming for local businesses to sell their goods for discounts on their sidewalks.

GINCC Logo

GINCC Executive Director Bob Hendrickson says it will replace the Festival of Treasures this year, which the chamber chose to cancel this year.

Hendrickson says on Friday, July 3 from noon to 6 p.m., anyone is welcome to browse the streets of downtown Ishpeming and see what discounts local businesses have to offer.

He says many shops will have tables set up outside their doors with special deals and sales. Participating shops so far include Wilderness Sports, Inc., The Main Haven, Native Nails, Jackson's Do It Best Hardware, Susie Q's, Main Street Antique Mall, Rare Earth Goods, West End Ski & Trail, and Yooper Goddess.

Hendrickson all businesses are welcome and can get more information from the chamber, or just set up a table the day of the event.

Hendrickson also says Bucks Restaurant will have outdoor seating for lunch and dinner.

The GINCC is asking that visitors wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Hendrickson also says many businesses are requiring face masks inside their stores, so be prepared.

For more information, call the GINCC at 906-486-1111 or click here.