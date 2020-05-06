GCC to hold virtual commencement Friday, May 8

On Friday evening, May 8 at 6 p.m. central, Gogebic Community College will hold its 86th commencement ceremony in a virtual format due to the COVID-19 restrictions directed by the state of Michigan.

Everyone is invited to watch the graduation ceremony at https://www.youtube.com/c/GogebicCommunityCollegeAthletics/live.

Approximately 200 degrees and certificates will be awarded, including 50 Associate of Arts, 46 Associate of Applied Science, 16 Associate of Applied Business, 15 Associate of Applied Technology, 8 Associate of Science degrees, and 64 Certificates of Completion.

The graduating class has 38 students graduating with high honors, which means these students have achieved an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher, and 54 students are graduating with honors, which means that these students are graduating with a grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74.

This year’s commencement address will be given by Dr. Maria Sokol, Anatomy and Physiology Instructor and Accreditation Liaison at GCC. Sokol, holds a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine (D.P.M) and Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Sciences from the University of Osteopathic Medicine/Health Sciences in Des Moines, IA. She has been employed with GCC for 12 years. The title of her speech is “Define your success and write your own story.”

GCC President, Dr. George McNulty, will preside over the ceremony. John Lupino, Board Chair, will provide an introduction and Jeanne Graham Vice President of Student Services, will announce the honor students. David Darrow, Vice President of Academic Services and Erik Guenard, Vice President of Business Services, will confer the degrees and announce the graduating student names and degrees.

Again, commencement begins at 6:00 p.m. central and everyone is invited to watch the virtual ceremony at https://www.youtube.com/c/GogebicCommunityCollegeAthletics/live.