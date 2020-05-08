GCC offers lower rates, no fees for online summer school

Gogebic Community College is waiving all fees for the 2020 Online Summer Session.

“In an effort to help students get a jump start on their college education or learn a new skill, GCC is waiving all fees for the online summer school session and offering low rates to all students,” said Erik Guenard, Vice President of Business Services.

Students with residency in Gogebic County will be charged $124 per credit hour for the summer session with no additional fees.

Students living outside of the Gogebic County in-district area will be charged $175 per credit hour with no fees.

All students will be responsible for the book costs or other materials required for the course(s).

“We hope that this gives students a chance to take one of the many online transfer courses we have available this summer such as English Composition, General Psychology, Introduction to Statistics, History of Western Civilization or Integrated Science along with many others. It is also a great opportunity to take a Business or Accounting class,” said Jeanne Graham, Vice president of Student Services.

Some classes are available in a four-week format and some are eight weeks. Check out our online course schedule on the GCC website at: https://gogebic.edu/Academics/courseschedules.html.

Interested students can complete the short registration form at the bottom of the page, if taking six or less credits, or if pursuing a degree, complete the full application on our website under the Admissions tab.

Please call the Admissions Office at 906-307-1207 with any questions or email: admissions@gogebic.edu. Don’t wait because classes are filling up fast.