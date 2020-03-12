GCC monitoring coronavirus concerns, President issues statement

The following is a statement from Gogebic Community College President Dr. George McNulty.

At this time, Gogebic Community College is following the guidance of the CDC in monitoring COVID-19 developments. As the virus continues to spread and affect many parts of the U.S. and the rest of the world, Gogebic is working to mitigate the effects of the disease on our campus population, in consultation with local, state and federal partners.

The health of our students and community is our most important priority. While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gogebic County, the number of cases nationally continues to grow. We will continue to work with our health partners daily, and will keep in communication with our student body as they return from this week’s spring break.