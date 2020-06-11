Furnace malfunction leads to early morning house fire in Ishpeming

The Ishpeming City Fire Deparment was dispatched to a report of a potential house fire just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

The call came in for a duplex located at 418 E. North Street.

A reporter at the scene was able to confirm that the fire was caused by a furnace malfunction. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and left the scene just before 6:30 a.m..

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Ishpeming Fire Department and Ishpeming Police Department responded to the scene.

