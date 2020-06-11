Furnace malfunction leads to early morning house fire in Ishpeming

Image shows the scene of an early morning fire at 418 E. North Street in Ishpeming Thursday morning
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ishpeming City Fire Deparment was dispatched to a report of a potential house fire just after 5:00 a.m. Thursday.

The call came in for a duplex located at 418 E. North Street.

A reporter at the scene was able to confirm that the fire was caused by a furnace malfunction. Firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly and left the scene just before 6:30 a.m..

There are no reports of any injuries.

The Ishpeming Fire Department and Ishpeming Police Department responded to the scene.

 
