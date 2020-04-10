Funeral homes still open under 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order

An essential business you may not have thought of is funeral homes.

The family running Anderson Funeral Home in Delta County have had to change they way they hold funerals.

The funeral home is only doing private visitations for now and only ten people are allowed in the room at a time. The dining room is also closed.

Once everything starts opening back up, the Anderson’s plan to host public services for the families who had private visitations during this time.

Even though everyone is separated, you're still encouraged to reach out to people who have lost loved ones during this time.

"Send them a text message, call them, Facebook, whatever you can to reach out to them because they're basically home alone and they really need that support of the community around them at this time,” said Chris Anderson, owner of Anderson Funeral Home.

Anderson Funeral Home has been in business for four generations bringing them to 100 years of service.