Funeral homes deal with coronavirus challenges

Funeral homes across the country find themselves in a very unique and difficult position with the current gathering restrictions due to coronavirus.

Businesses like the Canale Tonella Funeral Home are limiting funerals to no more than 50 people in attendance per state order. Canale Tonella owners say families also struggle during times of loss, torn between practicing social distancing and comforting loved ones who are grieving.

"I've been a Licensed Funeral Director for 41 years and I've never seen anything like this. It's very difficult and it changes from day-to-day and we're just doing the best that we can with serving the families who need us the most at this time. They deserve that service and that care and we deliver it," said Owner, Mark Canale.

Canale Tonella has also stopped serving coffee and other light refreshments during their services.

