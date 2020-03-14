Fun day at Ski Brule even after USSA cancellations

Visitors still managed to enjoy themselves Saturday at Ski Brule after the United States Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) canceled the Brule Final Race this weekend.

The resort remained open for people to simply have fun in the snow, whether this involved skiing or snowboarding.

Ski Brule also added a bounce house, petting zoo, sleigh rides and snow tubing.

The operations manager says they did this to give people an escape from inside.

"When you're skiing you have a helmet on, you have googles, face masks and gloves so as far as the Coronavirus is concerned, you're pretty well protected while you're outside in the snow being all covered up. People also want to spend time with their family. There's nothing better than getting out on the slopes and enjoying the day,” said Jessica Polich.

These activities will continue through Sunday, in addition to Friends and Neighbors Day (Sunday).

Any participating member will receive $10 ski rentals for kids, one tube for free and free mac-n-cheese lunch for children nine and under.