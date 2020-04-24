Free oil changes for healthcare workers

Halbinsel in Escanaba is offering free oil changes and car inspections to healthcare workers.

All you have to do is call Halbinsel in Escanaba to schedule an appointment and provide proof of employment.

Halbinsel says this their way of thanking the people who are on the front lines every day.

"Thank you so much for everything you do on a daily basis. We know there's a lot of stress out there for them right now working around the healthcare environment that they do and then going back home and having to worry about their families,” said Terry Packer, Halbinsel Volkswagen Mazda general manager.

Free oil changes and inspections will continue through May 4.

As stated on Halbinsel’s Facebook page, qualifying jobs are:

“Hospitals, Urgent Care, Surgical Centers, Birth Centers, Healthcare Providers, Doctor Offices, Medical Clinics, Medical Offices, Medical Centers, Medical Facilities, Health systems, Mental Health Providers, Addiction Treatment centers, Medical testing facilities, Imaging and Radiology Centers, Assisted Living, Long Term Care Facilities, Nursing Homes, Hospice Homes, Adult Care Homes, Home Health Agencies, Public Health Agencies, Medical Laboratory and Research Centers, Medical Equipment Providers, Orthopedic and other Rehabilitation Centers (Physical Therapy, Chiropractic, etc), Blood Banks and Telehealth Providers.”

