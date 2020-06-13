Free, drive up COVID-19 testing in Marquette

COVID-19 testing was conducted in Marquette Saturday afternoon at the Berry Events Center.

The Marquette County Health Department, with the help of the National Guard, were able to provide anyone interested with a drive up test, free of charge. The health department is glad to be able to provide the public with the service, and believe that testing now, with the Upper Peninsula continuing to open, will be critical to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Anybody can get the virus at any time,” said Jerry Messana, health officer with the Marquette County Health Department. “I say generally two weeks is a pretty good litmus to see if it's starting in the community, and so far we haven't seen a lot of trends on that. So this will be a good gauge into whether or not we're starting to see community spread."

Testing continues 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Those hoping to be tested must be 18 and older, and need a valid Michigan I.D. Enter the Berry Events Center parking lot on Presque Isle Avenue, and follow the signs to the testing area.

