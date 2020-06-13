Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing site available this weekend in Manistique

For the first time since the start of the pandemic, a free COVID-19 testing site became available this weekend in Manistique for anyone 18 years and older and with a Michigan State ID, regardless if they're experiencing symptoms.

"We've not been able to test a large portion of our communities yet, and determine what is the current spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Kerry Ott, the LMAS (Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft) District Health Department Public Information Officer.

But thanks to the Michigan National Guard, this option became available on Saturday.

"Prior to this event starting, we had folks waiting a couple of hours, and now we have traffic backed up around the corner, and it's been that way pretty much since the event started,” said Nick Derusha, the LMAS (Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoolcraft) District Health Department Director and Health Officer.

The first of the two-day testing event began Saturday morning where dozens of cars lined up outside of Schoolcraft County Road Commission's garage to receive a free test.

Testing officials asked people basic questions regarding symptoms, and also completed necessary paperwork.

The National Guard's medics then performed the cotton swab test, which organizers say only takes a few minutes, depending on a person's comfort level.

"I think from the time when they enter the building to the time they are done with the swab it's been about ten minutes total,” said Ott.

Manistique's testing site ended Saturday at 4 p.m., but testing officials encourage people to come Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Organizers also make it very clear this site is only testing for active virus, and not antibody tests.