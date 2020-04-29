Free STI, unplanned pregnancy protection available through MDHHS

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and local health departments are offering STI and unintended pregnancy protection, mailed right to your door.

During this time of crisis, the MDHHS will mail condoms directly to you for free, according to a Facebook post by the Dickinson-Iron District Health Department.

If you need condoms and are unable to get them right now, please email MDHHS-FreeCondoms@Michigan.gov with your full name and mailing address.

Condoms can help protect against unplanned pregnancies, as well as many STIs and HIV.

For more available resources, visit the MDHHS website or contact your local health department.