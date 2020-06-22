Free COVID-19 testing in Felch Wednesday

Upper Great Lakes Family Health Center (UGL) and the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department have coordinated efforts to provide a COVID-19 drive through test site in Felch on Wednesday, June 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. CST at the North Dickinson Elementary School (W6588 State Highway M-69, Felch, MI 49981).

The opportunity to be tested is available to all community members from the convenience of their vehicle.

Anyone wishing to be screened and preregistered for a COVID-19 test should call toll free number 844-947-4854 in advance to schedule a drive through appointment. A representative will ask a few screening questions and callers will be asked to provide some personal information, including their consent for treatment, to complete the preregistration process. Once received, an appointment for the drive through test will be scheduled. Additionally, individuals will need to provide the color, make and model of their vehicle for identification purposes.

Drive through testing is only available to those who preregister in advance by calling toll free number 844-947-4854. Individuals participating in drive through testing must present and remain in their vehicle during the appointment.

The COVID-19 test being used in this situation is a nasal cavity swab that only takes a few minutes to complete. Currently, test results are received in about a week. Drive through testing will be schedule on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please call toll free number 844-947-4854.