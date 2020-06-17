Free COVID-19 testing in Baraga Friday

The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department (WUPHD) announced it has partnered with the Keweenaw Bay Indian Community (KBIC), Michigan’s State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) and the Michigan National Guard (MING) to provide a free, community-wide COVID-19 test site.

Testing will take place Friday, June 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., at the Niiwin Akeaa Center parking lot, located at 111 Beartown Road in Baraga, behind the Ojibwa Casino.

“This will be a great opportunity for the entire community to access testing at no charge,” said Kate Beer, Health Officer at WUPHD. “We have been very fortunate to be able to work with these partners to bring this event to our area.”

The drive through testing is available to anyone age 18 and older and no prior doctor visit or appointment is necessary.

Like other testing events held recently in Upper Michigan, participants must bring a driver’s license or a photo I.D. to register.

For more information from the Western U.P. Health Department, visit https://www.wupdhd.org/.

More COVID-19 information can be found at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

