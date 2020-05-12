Free COVID-19 testing in Marinette County, National Guard assisting

In an effort to increase local testing capacity for COVID-19, Marinette County Public Health in conjunction with Marinette County Emergency Management has requested assistance from the WI National Guard. The National Guard will be providing drive-through style COVID-19 nasal swab testing in Crivitz starting Tuesday May 12 through May 14th from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm each day.

The event will be located at the Marinette County Highway Shop, CTH W, in the Village of Crivitz. No appointment is needed and testing will be done free of charge. Anyone with at least one of the following symptoms will qualify for testing: fever, cough, loss of taste/smell, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, sore throat, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, chills, or muscle aches.

Testing is available to all WI residents and employees of Wisconsin businesses and provided on a first-come first-served basis. Generally, test results are known within 48 hours of samples being submitted.

Due to the unknown amount of interest, prepare for potential wait times. Participants are to remain in their vehicles at all times. No restroom facilities will be available onsite. Please plan accordingly. Participants will be asked to provide a current address, identify county of residence, a phone number, and answer screening questions. National Guard members will be doing the testing. They will be in uniform and wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns, masks, and gloves while conducting tests. Participants are asked to please have patience, drive with caution, and follow directions.

Individuals tested will be advised to return directly home and self-isolate themselves until they receive their test results and further guidance from Public Health. Each participant will be informed of their results by phone. Contact tracing of positive cases will be used to stop further spread in our communities. A lack of positive cases as a result of this event doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. Physical distancing has and will continue to be an effective strategy at minimizing the spread of disease.

If you have questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or text COVID19 to 211211.