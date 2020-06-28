Franklin Township home a total loss after Sunday morning fire

A Franklin Township home is total loss after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the home on Sampson Street around 3 a.m. Sunday morning. The Quicny, Franklin, Hancock Township Fire Department had help on the scene from the Hancock City Fire Department, Houghton County Sheriff's deputies, Houghton and Hancock city police, as well as Michigan Tech public safety, UPPCO, and SEMCO.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and no injuries were reported. Money from the Pigs and Heat will be used to assist the homeowner.

