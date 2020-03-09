Fox Marquette Subaru close to opening

Fox Marquette Subaru is ready to open their new location this week. The new site, right off US 41 in Marquette Township, gives the dealership more room for new or pre-owned vehicles. There's also an expanded service garage.

The new location has 26,000 square feet dedicated just to Subaru. They've also added nearly 20 new jobs to the area by opening up the new spot.

"This is going to be really exciting for us and the customers, we've outgrown our old facility by miles and for the last couple of years it has been very frustrating, so we're very excited to have a brand new facility dedicated just to Subaru and now we'll be able to get the customers in and give them the service they deserve," said General Manager, Randy Norton.

Wednesday, March 11 will be the big opening day for Fox Marquette Subaru.