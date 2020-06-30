Fourth of July expected to be busy like any other year

There's not a lot going on for the Fourth of July this year due the coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn't mean Marquette County won't be busy.

If you're looking to get to a parade or a fireworks display in Marquette County this year, your only option might be Gwinn. Forsyth Township is the only municipality to make an announcement on celebrations in the county so far.

"I would figure around 10:30 p.m. or so, we'll light off about 35 minutes’ worth of fireworks,” said Forsyth Township supervisor Joe Boogren. “We've cancelled the ground show aspect of that, so everything will be launched high. Pretty much anywhere in Gwinn proper or New Swanzy, you'll be able to see the fireworks."

All are welcome to make their way to Gwinn, as long as they are respectful, and observe COVID-19 guidelines.

"Be civil, be mindful of social distancing, and people will have to police themselves as far as picking up trash those kinds of things," said Boogren.

There's no international food fest, parade, or fireworks in Marquette this year, but, plenty of people are expected at the cities beaches, downtown, or just anywhere outside having fun.

"I think people, especially with the nice weather that we've been having are interested in getting out and doing some outdoor activities," said Travel Marquette Executive Director Susan Estler.

Spending the Fourth of July outside, hiking, biking, or swimming, is a safe way to have fun, and enjoy the holiday.

"I would think as long as people are outside and social distancing and are far enough away in areas where people can do that social distancing then the outdoor activities are the real winner here," said Estler.

The parade in Gwinn begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, fireworks will be held shortly after sundown at the baseball fields across from the high school, and they should be visible all throughout town.