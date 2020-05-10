Four UP Domino's locations hiring for multiple positions

Four Upper Peninsula Domino’s Pizza locations are in need of more team members.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Domino’s has seen an increase in demand.

There are close to fifty additional job openings between the Marquette, Houghton Sault Ste. Marie, and Iron Mountain locations. The need is also in part due to increased safety procedures to maintain social distancing. Positions that are currently available include assistant manager, customer service representative, and delivery driver.

Click here to learn more about what Domino’s jobs are available in your area.

