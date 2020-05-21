Former UP priest bound to circuit court on CSC charges

A former Upper Michigan priest was bound up to circuit for a trial on criminal sexual conduct charges.

Gary Allen Jacobs, 74, faces 11 CSC charges that he allegedly committed in the 1980s while serving as a priest under the Catholic Diocese of Marquette. All charges involve victims who were minors at the time of the incidents.

Jacobs was bound over to Dickinson County Circuit Court on Monday on a second degree CSC charge by district court Judge Julie LaCost. Jacobs is scheduled to appear June 1 in Dickinson County Circuit Court before Judge Christopher Ninomiya.

Following testimony on Tuesday and Wednesday, Ontonagon County District Court Judge Janis Burgess bound over Jacobs on a total of 10 charges Wednesday. Jacobs will face eight counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and two counts of second degree criminal sexual conduct in Ontonagon County Circuit Court before Judge Michael Pope. Jacobs’ next appearance there has not been scheduled.

Jacobs faces up to live in prison and a lifetime of electronic monitoring for each of the first degree CSC charges, and up to 15 years for each second degree CSC charge.

Jacobs was arrested in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he resided, on January 17 on seven CSC charges three separate cases that reportedly happened in Ontonagon and Dickinson Counties. He voluntarily returned to Michigan to arraigned on the charges in March, rather than await extradition.