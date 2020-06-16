Former Menominee County sergeant set for trial on sexual assault charges

The former Menominee County Sheriff's Office sergeant that is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager is scheduled for trial in October.

56-year-old Brian Helfert has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree.

Helfert was arrested for the alleged sexual assault of a 16-year-old male student who Helfert knew through his assignment as a Menominee County Juvenile Crime Investigator and School Resource Officer.

According to the criminal complaint, the incidents occurred in November 2019.

Helfert was fired from the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office in December following an investigation for “violating sheriff's office, policies, procedures and rules of conduct."

A trial has been scheduled for October 12-15, 2020 in Menominee County Circuit Court.