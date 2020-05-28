Forest Park class of 2020 recognized with banners, parade

Banners acknowledging the Forest Park class of 2020 lined downtown Crystal Falls.

Each senior stood under their banner, on Superior Avenue, Thursday evening. Community members drove by to honk and wave at the graduating seniors. Signs, balloons, and honks echoed the streets.

"It's a really special event. To have all those events at the end of the year cancelled, is obviously really sad. To have our staff go out and buy all these banners and then have the parents organize an event like this, and to have the community support us, it really means a lot,” said a graduating senior, Bryce Smithson, who is also the Forest Park Student Council President.

From 6 to 7 p.m. over 100 vehicles drove by to wish the seniors farewell. Smithson says the class hopes to have a graduation ceremony, but if not they know they are supported.