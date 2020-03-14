Forest Park Schools "Memory Meal Fundraiser" continues despite Coronavirus scare

Dozens of vehicles still pulled into Forest Park School's bus lane Saturday in Crystal Falls despite fear surrounding COVID-19.

"I can't express enough how this community pulls together in these situations,” said Forest Park School Superintendent Becky Waters.

Selling more than 1,000 meals, the school district is overwhelmed with how the community supported their Third Annual "Memory Meal Fundraiser."

"I know there's a lot of communities in the UP that are the same way but I really think Crystal Falls schools is second to none,” said Memory Meal Fundraiser Founder Kurt Anderson.

Started by Anderson, a middle school social studies teacher for the district, the fundraiser helps the school with technology purchases for students' chrome books.

"Our school can't necessarily provide all that for all the students so we're just trying to do something a little extra to provide more than what the school would be able to themselves,” explained Anderson.

The "Memory Meal Fundraiser" relieves the school district of any financial worries, while also honoring a different local restaurant.

This year, Forest Park Schools honored Alice’s in Iron River and other local chefs and businesses.

"It's just a wonderful way to bring back memories to the community of those people who had wonderful food served,” said Waters.

For the first time this year, Forest Park Schools created a new delivery system to protect people against the spread of COVID-19.

"We have changed it from sitting in the cafeteria and eating to take out and pick up,” explained Waters. “Our Crystal Falls Fire Department is out there doing the delivery service in the bus lane."

From the last two years, the school raised a combined total of about $18,000.

Waters expects the school will surpass this number since they set a new record for meals served.