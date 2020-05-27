Ford River Pub and Grill now open

The Ford River Pub and Grill is now open but with some temporary changes.

“We opened about two weeks ago and just did carry-outs. Then all of a sudden, Governor Whitmer said ‘Open up!’” said Kim Lund, owner of Ford River Pub and Grill.

When the restaurant first opened for dine in, they didn’t get a normal sized crowd.

“The dine-in was a little slower but there was a lot of take-outs. They were about comparable in amounts,” said Lund.

Now that they are open, there are several health and safety precautions, like all employees wear masks and gloves.

“We have a lot of sanitizer all over the place. They’re sanitizing, wiping tables and the chairs all down, barstools, everything that can be wiped down,” said Lund.

Every other table is closed to keep parties socially distanced.

“Our deck is open, which is nice too. Those tables are about six feet apart,” said Lund.

This was all to make people safer while dining in.

“But, if you’re still leery, stay home for a while until you feel comfortable. Then we’ll be glad to see you back again,” said Lund.

In addition to the sanitation methods, the Ford River Pub and Grill will be open Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 3 p.m. – 9 p.m. as well as Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.