Ford Airport sees decrease in passengers

Flights are looking up at Ford Airport.

“It really took a dive quickly. Slowly but surely, we’re starting to pick back up,” said the Ford Airport Manager, Tim Howen.

What looked to be a promising year, with over 2000 passengers a month, then decreased to just 88 people flying in April. One of those flyers said it’s an eerie feeling.

“It’s pretty laid back really. Delta did a really good job, as far as spacing people out. It was really unusual when we flew into Minneapolis, it was really dead,” said a Ford Airport passenger, Brian Osterberg.

Ford Airport continues to have two daily flights. The main difference in flying now, the precautions.

“We’re doing everything we can, with triple the cleaning from what we were doing before, the sterilizing. The planes getting fogged between each flight,” said Howen.

No one is allowed inside the building unless they have a boarding pass. Howen says most passengers don’t seem nervous. They are respectful and doing the best they can do stay safe.

“We take our own precautions too. We got our wipes and our mask,” said Osterberg.

Ford Airport recently received $1,085,245 from the CARES Act to help with the pandemic. Howen says this has supported the area. They are seeing more passengers, but he still expects numbers to stay down in the upcoming months.

“We’re seeing some of our regular travelers, our business travelers going back out,” Howen said.

The airport manager says they continue to thank the community and the passengers during this time. The airport will continue to mitigate Ford Airport Days and events similar in the future.

