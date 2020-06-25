Follow along: President Trump's visit to Fincantieri Marinette Marine

President Donald Trump is in Marinette County today for a visit to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard.

The president is expected to discuss expanding the shipyard, creating thousands of additional jobs at the shipyard and across the Wisconsin and Michigan supply chains, especially the recent contract his administration awarded to Marinette Marine to build 10 new ships for up to $5.5 billion.

As a result of this contract, Fincantieri plans to invest over $200 million in Wisconsin and create over 1,000 jobs at the shipyard.

