Folk Fest, Paper Chase canceled for this summer in Manistique

Due to the current and ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Manistique Recreation Department’s Folk Fest Committee has made the decision to cancel Folk Fest 2020.

The festival had originally been scheduled to take place July 10 and 11 in downtown Manistique.

Following Monday’s Folk Fest Committee meeting, Chairperson Mike Powers stated, “Along with my co-chair Paul Walker, the city manager, mayor, Manistique Recreation Board, and Manistique City Council, we have heartbreakingly made the decision to cancel the Manistique Folk Fest 2020. There is so much planning that goes into Folk Fest, that we could not wait any longer. We want to reassure everyone that this is only a one-year postponement – Folk Fest will be back in 2021.”

Ashley Roberson-Smith, Manistique Recreation Department director, noted that the decision to cancel the biggest event for the Manistique area was not made lightly.

“We realize that many residents, former residents, vendors, bands, and visitors look forward each year to Folk Fest and the community will miss both the festivities and boost in tourism the event supplies to the area,” she said. “Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has presented numerous challenges to both our state and community. The potential risk a gathering of this size poses to our residents – especially our elderly – is not one the department is willing to take.

"The community of Manistique has been exemplary at following the Stay Home, Stay Safe executive order, and because of their efforts, our number of positive cases remains low. We would not have residents’ efforts made in vain,” Roberson-Smith continued. “We look forward to organizing Folk Fest 2021 and hope that our community will band together, as they always seem to do, to make it one of the best events to date. Until then, stay safe and healthy.”

Those who have already submitted a Folk Fest vendor application are asked to contact Manistique City Hall at 341-2290 or email clerk@cityofmanistique.net to check the refund status.

In addition to Folk Fest 2020, the Manistique Paper Chase, held annually in conjunction with Folk Fest, has also been canceled.

According to Race Director Jackie Burns, the committee had decided that if Folk Fest was cancelled, the race would also be forced to

forgo this year’s event.

For more information about the Manistique Paper Chase, visit www.manistiquepaperchase.com, email manistiquepaperchase@gmail.com or contact Race Director Jackie Burns at 906-286- 2001.

For more information on the Manistique Folk Fest, contact Manistique Recreation Director Ashley Roberson-Smith at manistiquerecreation@live.com.