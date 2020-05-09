Flower shops busy for Mother's Day, despite COVID-19 guidelines

Despite the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order a flower shop in Calumet is busy for Mother's Day.

Calumet Floral and Gifts is working hard to prepare flower arrangements for their customers this holiday. The shop was closed due to the beginning of the ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order, but was able to re-open on April 27, just in time for one of their biggest holidays of the year.

While they haven't seen a large decrease in orders so far due to the virus, it's caused some challenges in their operation.

"We're just kind of relearning some of the things, some of the ways we deal with customers, and the ways we can invite people into our space,” said Amy Knight, owner of Calumet Floral and Gifts. “We have a visual product obviously, so that's been really tricky to explain what we have in our cooler to people without having them here in our store"

The shop has shifted to curbside delivery of their products during this time.

