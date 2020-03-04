Florence High School focused on 'Project: YOU'

Florence High School students focused on mental health on Thursday. The National Survey of Children's Health says 1 in 6 youth between the ages of 6 and 17, experience a mental health disorder each year.

Students do a 'cross the line' activity on mental health awareness day. (WLUC Photo)

The goal was, "to have a more open concept of mental health in our student body,” said a Florence 9th grade student, Caitlyn Kelley.

The school called it Project: YOU. The day included speakers, hand-on activities and even yoga.

The entire day was planned primarily by students, and each student that took part in the planning is wearing a blue shirt that says Project: YOU.

"We started to notice more and more throughout the year, that it's a big thing and it's starting to grow tremendously, so having this we thought would help,” said Kaden Schuls, a FHS 12th grade student.

Guest speakers included, Jeff Olson, who talked about ‘stopping the stigma.’ The Pathways to Healing Counseling Center also shared insight.

"To show students that they have people to talk to, and we're here for them. That's what the main goal of today was,” said Schuls.

Students had the chance to reflect on themselves, while learning about others, expressing their past issues.

"Talk about it because communication is extremely important,” said Bryan Bomberg, the FHS student council adviser.

It was a learning experience for many.

"We hope that they now know how to cope with mental health, and improve their well-being,” said a FHS 9th grade student, Crystal Leffler.

Throughout the day, each student could learn breathing techniques and calming mechanisms, which can help with anxiety.

"Hopefully, down the road, that they can utilize these things, in their day-to-day life, just for a better tomorrow,” said Bomberg.

